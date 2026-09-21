Tajikistan commissions new education and social facilities in Sughd region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Tajikistan has commissioned new education, recreation and social infrastructure facilities in the Asht district of Sughd region.

According to the press service of the Tajik President, President Emomali Rahmon remotely commissioned the facilities on September 21 as part of his working visit to the district.

In particular, a new building for the Asht district education department was commissioned, providing working conditions for more than 50 employees.

The Bunyod LLC sanatorium also started operations in the Aksikon area of the Mehrobod rural jamoat. The facility has 120 beds and created 30 permanent jobs following its launch.

A preschool educational institution for 180 children was commissioned in the Dusti village. The facility was built at the initiative of local entrepreneur Rakhmonzoda Zoir Abdusamad. The launch of the kindergarten provided permanent employment for more than 20 local residents.

In addition, a State Flag Square was opened in the Shaydon settlement for public, cultural and other events.

An additional building of general education institution No. 9 in the Oriyon rural jamoat was also commissioned, with capacity for 240 students. The facility was financed by the executive authority of Sughd region.

Trend estimates that the newly commissioned education facilities could accommodate up to around 420 additional children and students, helping increase local educational capacity and reduce pressure on existing schools and kindergartens. If demand continues to rise, the additional capacity could support a gradual expansion of preschool and school enrollment in Asht district.

The new sanatorium could also contribute to the development of local recreational and health-related services. At an average occupancy rate of 60–70 percent, the facility could accommodate roughly 26,000–31,000 occupied bed-days annually, creating additional demand for transport, food, maintenance and other services connected with the local tourism and recreation economy.

Trend expects the expansion of education, healthcare and recreational infrastructure to support broader local economic activity over the next few years. If similar projects continue to be implemented, employment generated directly and indirectly by social facilities could increase by approximately 5–8 percent annually, while growing demand for related services could provide additional opportunities for local businesses. These figures are Trend estimates based on the capacity of the newly commissioned facilities and standard utilization assumptions, rather than an official forecast.