Azerbaijani Railways and Hamburg Port sign cooperation agreement (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. A memorandum of understanding on the development of cooperation has been signed between CJSC “Azerbaijan Railways” (ADY), a subsidiary of the AZCON holding company, and the Port of Hamburg.

This was announced in a statement published by Azerbaijan Railways following a meeting with the management of the Port of Hamburg as part of a visit to Germany by a delegation led by ADY CJSC Chairman Rovshan Rustamov.

The protocol provides for expanding the exchange of expertise between the parties, implementing joint initiatives, and identifying new areas of cooperation in the field of logistics.

At the meeting, which was also attended by representatives of “Mettrans,” the cargo division of the Port of Hamburg, participants discussed the development of relations between the ports of Hamburg and Baku, the improvement of the port-logistics chain, and the expansion of transit capabilities along the Middle Corridor.

The parties explored opportunities for cooperation in increasing multimodal and container shipments, digitizing logistics processes, and integrating rail and maritime transport.

The meeting highlighted the importance of sharing the Port of Hamburg’s experience in managing port operations, operating logistics centers, and implementing digital solutions.

In addition, it was noted that expanding the use of modern technologies at the Port of Baku and strengthening coordination between rail and port operations will significantly contribute to enhancing the competitiveness of the Middle Corridor.