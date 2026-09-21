Azerbaijan simplifies visa regulations for U-15 World Championship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree regarding the simplification of visa procedures for foreigners and stateless persons arriving in Azerbaijan in connection with the first FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival for boys.

The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree, foreigners and stateless persons arriving in Azerbaijan in connection with the inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival—and who present any of the documents specified in Part 2 of the decree—may obtain visas at the international airports of Azerbaijan between September 22 and November 5, 2026.

One of the following documents shall serve as the basis for visa issuance:

- An official invitation letter from the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA);

- a document confirming accreditation through the electronic registration system in accordance with the relevant rules of the Association of International Football Federations (FIFA).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan should inform the International Association of Football Federations (FIFA), the International Air Transport Association and relevant bodies of foreign countries about the simplification of visa procedures for foreigners and stateless persons coming to Azerbaijan in connection with the first FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival to be held in Azerbaijan.

At the same time, the ministry, as well as the embassies and consulates of Azerbaijan in foreign countries, should ensure that the information on the simplification of visa procedures for foreigners and stateless persons coming to Azerbaijan, as well as the possibility for foreigners and stateless persons to obtain an electronic visa through the ASAN Visa system, in connection with the first FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival, to be held in Azerbaijan.

The State Migration Service of Azerbaijan should inform the airlines operating flights to Azerbaijan about the simplification of visa procedures for foreigners and stateless persons coming to Azerbaijan in connection with the first FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival for boys under the age of 15 to be held in Azerbaijan.