Uzbekistan, IAEA strengthen cooperation on nuclear safeguards

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Uzbekistan and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) discussed strengthening cooperation on nuclear safeguards, nuclear material accounting and reporting requirements during the IAEA’s 70th General Conference on Sept. 16.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekistan’s Committee for Industrial, Radiation and Nuclear Safety, following a meeting held between senior officials of Uzbekistan’s Committee for Industrial, Radiation and Nuclear Safety and Massimo Aparo, IAEA deputy director general and head of the Department of Safeguards.

The sides reviewed Uzbekistan’s implementation of its international obligations under the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement and Additional Protocol, which form part of the country’s safeguards commitments with the IAEA.

The discussions also covered measures to further strengthen cooperation between Uzbekistan and the agency, improve the country’s system for accounting for and controlling nuclear material, and streamline reporting procedures.

Particular attention was given to improving the efficiency of nuclear material accounting and control systems and ensuring that relevant information is reported to the IAEA in accordance with Uzbekistan’s international commitments.

The sides also discussed professional development for specialists working in the nuclear and radiation safety sector, including opportunities to strengthen their qualifications and technical expertise.

“Uzbekistan and the IAEA discussed the implementation of international obligations under the Safeguards Agreement and Additional Protocol, as well as ways to further strengthen cooperation in nuclear material accounting and control,” the Uzbek committee said.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 70th session of the IAEA General Conference, which brings together representatives of IAEA member states to discuss nuclear energy, safety, security and safeguards.

Following the talks, Uzbekistan and the IAEA agreed to further expand cooperation in the areas discussed, including safeguards implementation, nuclear material accounting and control, reporting and professional training.

The meeting underscores Uzbekistan’s continued engagement with the IAEA on the implementation of its international safeguards commitments and the development of national nuclear and radiation safety capabilities.