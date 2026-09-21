Uzbekistan expands logistics footprint around Caspian Sea through Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Uzbekistan is expanding its transport and logistics infrastructure around the Caspian Sea and Baku as part of a broader effort to strengthen access to European markets and develop the China-Central Asia-Caspian Sea-Caucasus-Europe route.

This was stated by the press service of the Uzbek President following President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s review of a presentation on major transport and logistics projects designed to increase Uzbekistan’s transit capacity and expand its international trade routes.

Particular attention was given to the development of logistics infrastructure in which Uzbekistan participates at Baku, Aktau and Turkmenbashi ports on the Caspian Sea, as well as at Poti and Anaklia on the Black Sea.

The presentation noted that an agreement has already been signed to establish a logistics center at the Port of Poti, with a feasibility study currently being prepared. Uzbekistan is also studying opportunities to participate in the development of the Anaklia port.

The Caspian route is part of Uzbekistan’s efforts to diversify access to international markets and strengthen connections between Central Asia and Europe. Earlier Uzbek government planning identified Alat, where the Port of Baku is located, as a gateway to the Middle Corridor, with logistics infrastructure intended to support China-Central Asia-Caspian Sea-Caucasus-Europe routes.

Uzbekistan has also emphasized the importance of using the capacities of the Baku and Turkmenbashi ports and developing modern logistics infrastructure and ferry services across the Caspian Sea. The three-country cooperation between Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan has included discussions on expanding transit corridors, coordinating tariffs and improving cargo flows through the Caspian.

The presentation in Tashkent said these projects are intended to diversify routes for Uzbek exports, including textiles, chemical products, agricultural goods and mining and metallurgical products, while improving the country’s access to international markets.

Uzbekistan is also planning to expand its domestic network of logistics centers and terminals to make more effective use of international corridors. Seventeen projects are planned in Tashkent city and the Tashkent, Andijan, Surkhandarya and Bukhara regions.

“Uzbekistan has broad opportunities to become a major land transport hub connecting East and West,” the presidential administration said, emphasizing the strategic importance of developing international transport corridors and logistics infrastructure.

The broader transport program targets a doubling of transport services by 2030, with $9.1 billion in investment planned for the sector and transport-services exports expected to reach $5.7 billion.

For Uzbekistan, the development of the Caspian route offers an additional channel to connect its landlocked economy with the South Caucasus and European markets through Azerbaijan and the Port of Baku, while strengthening the country’s role in transcontinental supply chains.