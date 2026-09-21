Uzbekistan eyes Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan route to Turkish ports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Uzbekistan is exploring the possibility of participating in the development of the Nakhchivan railway, a project that could provide the landlocked Central Asian country with an additional transport link to Türkiye and its ports on the Black Sea and Mediterranean, following a today's meeting chaired by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on major transport and logistics projects.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president, following a meeting chaired by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on major transport and logistics projects, according to Uzbekistan’s presidential administration.

The Uzbek side is studying opportunities to participate in the construction of the railway through Nakhchivan, which would provide access to the Turkish ports of Samsun and Istanbul, the administration said.

The railway project is being considered as part of Uzbekistan’s broader efforts to diversify routes for transporting goods to international markets and reduce reliance on individual transit corridors.

The Nakhchivan connection would also complement Uzbekistan’s growing logistics cooperation with Azerbaijan and Türkiye, providing another potential route linking Central Asia with the South Caucasus and Türkiye.

The development of the route is being considered alongside Uzbekistan’s participation in logistics infrastructure at Baku, Aktau and Turkmenbashi ports on the Caspian Sea, as well as projects involving Black Sea ports.

Uzbekistan is also studying opportunities to participate in the development of Georgia’s Anaklia port, while an agreement has already been signed on establishing a logistics center at the Georgian port of Poti.

According to the Uzbek presidential administration, these projects are intended to diversify supply routes for Uzbek textile, chemical, agricultural, mining and metallurgical products and expand the country’s access to international markets.

The potential Nakhchivan route could strengthen connections between Central Asia and Türkiye by combining Caspian Sea transport with rail links through Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan toward Türkiye.

Uzbekistan plans to double the volume of transport services by 2030, attract $9.1 billion in investment into the sector and increase exports of transport services to $5.7 billion.

President Mirziyoyev stressed the need to establish clear implementation timelines, financing sources and expected results for major transport projects and ensure that individual initiatives are developed as part of an interconnected logistics network.

“The president emphasized the importance of clearly defining the deadlines for implementing the presented projects, their sources of financing and expected results, as well as ensuring their interconnected implementation,” the presidential administration said.