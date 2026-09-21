EDB, Kazakhstan discuss digitalization of key economic sectors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev and Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) Tigran Sargsyan discussed digitalization of key sectors of Kazakhstan's economy at a meeting in Astana, according to the EDB press service.

“The sides discussed promising areas of cooperation within the EDB Digital Initiatives Fund, as well as the digitalization of key sectors of Kazakhstan's economy,” the bank said in a statement.

One of the central issues of the meeting was the digitalization of housing and utilities. Bozumbayev noted the importance and relevance of the work being carried out in Kazakhstan to modernize the utilities sector. The implementation of relevant initiatives is being carried out within the framework of the National Project "Modernization of the Utilities and Energy Sectors" of Kazakhstan.

Within the framework of cooperation with the EDB Digital Initiatives Fund, funds have already been allocated in 2026 to create the National Platform for Modernization of the Energy and Utilities Sectors "Smart Turmys." The platform is intended to become a single center for data collection, accounting and analysis, as well as a tool to improve the efficiency of sector management.

Particular attention at the meeting was paid to the digitalization of water supply and wastewater management. The sides discussed current challenges related to providing Central Asian countries with water resources, as well as long-term forecasts indicating the risk of increasing water shortages in the region. In this regard, digital technologies and modern management systems are considered as one of the tools to improve the efficiency of water resources use and infrastructure management.

During the meeting, a project on the digitalization of the water supply and wastewater sector was presented, providing for the introduction of modern digital tools to improve the efficiency of sector management, monitoring and management decision-making.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan also presented the concept for the development and opportunities of the new digital city of Alatau City. The sides discussed the city's potential for introducing modern digital solutions, developing innovative infrastructure and forming new approaches to managing the urban environment.

Particular attention was also paid to the possibility of scaling successful Kazakh experience to other EDB member countries. The sides noted that a number of initiatives being implemented in Kazakhstan are being introduced for the first time and may subsequently be of interest to other countries in the region.

The replication of such solutions will not only improve the efficiency of digital transformation in individual sectors, but also strengthen regional cooperation.

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) is a multilateral development bank carrying out investment activities in the Eurasian region. As of the end of June 2026, the EDB's accumulated portfolio comprised 348 projects with a total investment volume of $22.1 billion. The largest share of the EDB's portfolio consists of projects with an integration effect in the areas of transport infrastructure, digital systems, green energy, agriculture, industry and mechanical engineering.

Under its 2022-2026 Strategy, the EDB is implementing three megaprojects: the "Central Asia Water and Energy Complex," the "Eurasian Transport Framework," and the "Eurasian Commodity Distribution Network."