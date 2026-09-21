Azerbaijani Parliament commemorates State Sovereignty Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Azerbaijan’s State Sovereignty Day was commemorated in the country’s parliament.

This was reported by the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) following the first meeting of the Human Rights Committee during the parliament’s 2026 autumn session, held on September 21.

According to the information, Committee Chairperson Zahid Oruj opened the meeting by congratulating the members on the start of the new session and wishing them success in their work. Referring to the festive atmosphere in the country marking September 20—State Sovereignty Day—the chairperson highlighted significant events that have taken place in Azerbaijan’s modern history on this date. He emphasized that September 20 symbolizes the full restoration of state sovereignty and holds special significance as the beginning of a new stage in modern Azerbaijani statehood.

The chairperson then presented a report on the activities of the Human Rights Committee during the 2026 spring and extraordinary sessions. He said that 19 meetings were held, 31 issues were addressed, and nine draft laws were discussed by the committee during the previous session.

During the meeting, it was noted that the committee received 453 applications, letters, and other inquiries during the spring and extraordinary sessions, and that appropriate measures were taken regarding them in accordance with the law. The committee chairperson said that, throughout the previous session, the chairperson and members held regular meetings with constituents, listened to their appeals, and carried out relevant work concerning the issues raised. Furthermore, the committee chair and members actively participated in the country’s socio-political life.

Then, information was presented regarding the draft work plan of the Human Rights Committee for the autumn session of 2026. The information noted that the upcoming session is expected to include the discussion of draft laws submitted to the committee, the strengthening of legal and institutional mechanisms to counter disinformation and manipulation technologies, and the holding of public hearings on other matters. The document also addresses issues concerning the execution of administrative decisions, the physical and digital accessibility of services for persons with disabilities, and social and legal protections for the families of martyrs and veterans.

Regarding the draft law on the agenda, the committee chair stated that the draft law on amending certain laws of Azerbaijan—drafted in connection with the implementation of the law of Azerbaijan "On state services" No. 279-VIIQ dated October 31, 2025- is of an alignment nature and was prepared to improve existing regulations for the efficient organization of state service delivery.

During the discussion of the documents, the Committee Deputy Chairperson Arzukhan Alizade and members Razi Nurullayev, Hikmat Mammadov, Nagif Hamzayev, Sevil Mikayilova, Azer Allahveranov, Sayyad Aran, Vugar Rahimzade, Elman Nasirov, and Mirjalil Gasimli spoke, offering their views and proposals on issues such as increasing accessibility to state services, expanding the use of private medical facilities within the compulsory health insurance system, the social protection of martyrs' families and other citizens, enhancing the socio-economic and investment appeal of the regions, and improving transport infrastructure in the capital.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the work carried out by the committee during the past two sessions was deemed satisfactory, the draft work plan for the autumn session of 2026 was approved, and the draft law on the agenda was recommended for discussion at the plenary session of the parliament.

MP Bahruz Maharramov and other officials attended the event.