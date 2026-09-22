Türkiye’s transport sector accounts for 46% of business cooperatives

BAKU, Azerbaijan September 22. Approximately 46% of all business cooperatives recorded in Türkiye's company accounts system were in the transportation and storage sector in 2025, according to Trend's calculations based on TURKSTAT data.

TURKSTAT reported that of the 1,150,191 companies covered in its 2025 company accounts release, 9,349 were organized as cooperatives, alongside 944,187 limited liability companies, 180,989 joint-stock companies and 15,666 companies with other legal structures. The transportation and storage sector accounted for 4,298 of these cooperatives, out of 60,388 companies in the sector overall. The sector recorded total net sales of 6.8 trillion lira ($140.2 billion) in 2025.

According to Trend's calculations, the 4,298 cooperatives in transportation and storage represented approximately 46% of all 9,349 cooperatives recorded across the Turkish economy. At the same time, the sector accounted for about 5.3% of the total number of companies covered by the dataset.

Manufacturing, by comparison, had 660 cooperatives among 185,933 companies, meaning that the sector accounted for approximately 7.1% of all cooperatives nationwide, according to Trend's calculations.

The figures show a notable difference between the sector's share of all companies and its share of cooperatives. While transportation and storage represented about one in 19 companies covered by the company accounts data, it accounted for nearly one in two cooperatives recorded nationwide.