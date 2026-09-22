Georgia's top-paying sector earns 3.2 times lowest in Q2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Employees in Georgia's information and communication sector earned an average of 4,400.4 GEL (approximately $1,692) per month in the second quarter of 2026, approximately 3.2 times the average earnings recorded in the sector with the lowest figure.

This is according to Trend's calculations based on data released by Geostat on September 15.

Geostat reported that information and communication recorded the highest average monthly earnings, with the figure up 5.4% year-on-year, followed by financial and insurance activities at 4,074.1 GEL (approximately $1,567), up 9.2%. Construction ranked next at 3,496.6 GEL (approximately $1,345), up 0.8%, while professional, scientific and technical activities posted the fastest growth among these sectors, rising 10.3% to 3,304.8 GEL (approximately $1,271).

According to Trend's calculations based on the sectoral breakdown in Geostat's data, average earnings in other service activities stood at approximately 1,379 GEL (about $530) in the second quarter of 2026. The difference between the information and communication sector and other service activities amounted to roughly 3,021 GEL, or about $1,162, with average earnings in information and communication approximately 3.2 times higher.

Separately, Geostat's data show that average earnings in Georgia's business sector rose 6.6% year-on-year to 2,471.5 GEL (approximately $950) in the second quarter, compared with a 10.6% increase in the non-business and financial sector, where average earnings reached 2,239.0 GEL (approximately $861). According to Trend's calculations, average earnings in the business sector were approximately 232.5 GEL, or about $89, higher than in the non-business and financial sector, while the annual growth rate in the latter was 4 percentage points higher.