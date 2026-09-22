Kazakhstan eyes new heights for multifaceted co-op with Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Kazakhstan has emphasized the importance of advancing multifaceted interstate cooperation with Turkmenistan, with the goal of elevating bilateral relations to a new level.

This was stated in a statement issued by the press service of the President of Kazakhstan, citing a congratulatory telegram sent by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on the occasion of his birthday.

According to the information, in the congratulatory telegram, Tokayev noted that under Berdimuhamedov’s leadership, Turkmenistan is pursuing a path of development and progress, achieving what he described as significant results in strengthening statehood, socio-economic modernization and its position on the international stage.

“We value your personal contribution to strengthening the Kazakh-Turkmen strategic partnership with the aim of bringing multifaceted interstate cooperation to new heights,” Tokayev said.

The Kazakh president wished Berdimuhamedov continued energy and further success in his state activities for the benefit of the Turkmen people.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan maintain a strategic partnership based on close political contacts and cooperation in trade, energy, transport, logistics and other sectors. Economic ties have gained momentum in recent years. Bilateral trade has more than doubled over the past five years, while the two countries have set a target of increasing trade turnover to $1 billion. In the period from January through April 2026, trade reached about $180 million, up 6.8% year-on-year, according to Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry.

Transport and transit cooperation is a major component of the relationship, reflecting the countries’ positions along important routes linking Central Asia with the Caspian Sea and further markets. At the 14th meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission in Astana in June 2026, the sides discussed expanding the eastern route of the International North-South Transport Corridor and strengthening cooperation in rail, road, air and maritime transport. Rail freight between the two countries increased 46% in January-May 2026 to 1 million tons, while traffic on the China-Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran route increased 2.5 times.

The two countries have also identified energy, industrial cooperation, digitalization and infrastructure as priority areas. During President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s meeting with President Serdar Berdimuhamedov in August 2025, the sides discussed trade, energy, transport, and communications and agreed that there was significant potential for further economic cooperation.