Azerbaijan considers ensuring international peace and security among its key priorities - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Azerbaijan considers ensuring international peace and security, strengthening mutual trust among states and expanding cooperation among its key priorities, President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the 4th Baku Security Forum.

"To ensure security effectively, it is vital not only to combat existing threats and address their consequences, but also to identify risks in advance and prevent them in a timely manner. To this end, strengthening mutual trust among states, developing professional ties between security agencies, and enhancing the effectiveness of information exchange are of paramount importance. Experience shows that partnerships based on open and reliable dialogue enable more agile and effective responses to even the most complex security challenges.

Azerbaijan considers ensuring international peace and security, strengthening mutual trust among states and expanding cooperation among its key priorities. Our country attaches great importance to promoting dialogue on security issues and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation through various international and regional platforms. The organization of the Baku Security Forum serves these objectives by creating conditions for identifying concrete avenues of cooperation and further strengthening mutual trust," President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.