Air Astana, Kazakh Tourism, five regions sign 2027 tourism deal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Air Astana, Kazakh Tourism, and five regions of Kazakhstan signed a strategic cooperation agreement for 2027 on September 21 in Almaty, aimed at promoting inbound tourism, increasing passenger traffic, and strengthening Kazakhstan's position in international tourism markets, according to the company.

The agreement was signed by Air Astana, Kazakh Tourism, the akimats of Astana and Almaty, as well as the Almaty, Akmola and Mangystau regions.

The parties will combine their marketing, communications and organizational resources to implement joint initiatives aimed at promoting Kazakhstan as a tourist destination. The cooperation will include digital campaigns, participation in major international exhibitions and roadshows, familiarization trips for international partners and media representatives, B2B events, as well as joint analysis of priority tourism markets.

"Developing inbound tourism is always a team effort. By combining our resources with the national airline and the regions, we increase Kazakhstan's visibility in target markets," said Talgat Gazizov, Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakh Tourism.

According to him, the cooperation is also expected to help attract international visitors with higher spending potential and stimulate the development of tourism services and businesses in the regions.

"We are focused on jointly developing inbound tourism, which goes hand in hand with the growth of international air transportation to Kazakhstan," said Ibrahim Canliel, Chief Executive Officer of Air Astana Group.

He said the cooperation with Kazakh Tourism and the regions would allow the parties to coordinate international marketing activities, promote Kazakhstan and Air Astana's network more effectively, and improve the travel experience for international visitors.

The agreement covers cooperation planned for 2027