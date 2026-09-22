Iran resisting with all its might – Pezeshkian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in Tehran today, before departing for New York to attend the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, that Iran is resisting with all its might.

According to information published on the Iranian President's official website, he added that Iran will defend the country, its citizens, and its beliefs despite facing pressures and challenges.

"Despite the difficulties Iran has faced recently, it has emerged from these circumstances with its head held high—a fact to be announced with pride. Iran's position will be fully defended in international arenas.

If a secure world characterized by peace and prosperity is desired, all people and nations must be treated with respect. One cannot force nations to show restraint by relying on sheer force.

Iran has repeatedly participated in negotiations and signed agreements. However, despite the commitments made, these agreements have been violated with ease—and this has happened before the eyes of the entire world," he stated.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian traveled to New York today to attend and address the 81st session of the UN General Assembly. Reports indicate that, during his visit, the Iranian president will hold meetings and conduct talks with leaders from various countries.