Uzbekistan’s UN cooperation reaches 166 projects worth $293M

Photo: the telegram channel of the Head of Presidential Administration Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Uzbekistan is implementing 166 joint projects worth $293 million with United Nations institutions, Uzbekistan’s Presidential Administration Head Saida Mirziyoyeva said during a today's meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan.

The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation between Uzbekistan and the United Nations and expanding joint efforts to address global challenges.

Mirziyoyeva expressed appreciation to Guterres for his leadership in the international system and for supporting Uzbekistan on key security issues.

“In this difficult period for the system of international relations, I sincerely thank Mr. Guterres for demonstrating leadership at the global level and supporting our country across all major aspects of security,” Mirziyoyeva said.

The ongoing projects with UN agencies cover key areas including healthcare, quality education, poverty reduction and environmental sustainability, according to Uzbekistan’s Presidential Administration.

The two sides also discussed the further development of cooperation between Uzbekistan and UN institutions.

The meeting in New York underscored Uzbekistan’s stated interest in contributing to international efforts to address pressing global challenges and develop practical solutions through multilateral cooperation.

The latest talks build on expanding cooperation between Uzbekistan and the UN. During a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek on August 31, Mirziyoyev and Guterres discussed strengthening cooperation on sustainable development and international initiatives. Uzbekistan said 15 UN General Assembly resolutions have been adopted at its initiative, while the country’s participation in UN elected bodies has also expanded in recent years.