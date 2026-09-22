Submit your tax reporting free for 6 Months with SİMA İmza!

Ahead of the Q3 tax reporting period, “SİMA İmza” enables taxpayers to complete their declaration and reporting processes anytime and from anywhere, without limitations of time or location.

To date, millions of digital transactions have been completed by individual entrepreneurs and legal entities using “SİMA İmza”. The solution provides convenient access to all services available through the tax portal, as well as to the systems of leading banks across the country. At the same time, “SİMA İmza” continues to expand its reach through new integrations and is preparing to introduce additional digital capabilities to users in the near future.

Throughout October, SİMA digital signature users can securely submit all types of tax reports, including VAT, income tax, profit tax, simplified tax, and unified declarations, entirely online. In addition, users can activate a business signature through the mobile application and use it free of charge for the first six months with the promo code 6AYPULSUZ.

After the promotional period, the subscription is available at affordable rates with no hidden or additional fees: 2.40 AZN per month, 25 AZN per year, or 55 AZN for three years.

To submit your tax reports in advance, download the “SİMA İmza” mobile application, activate your business signature instantly, and complete the reporting period with ease and convenience.

About “SİMA İmza”

SİMA is a new-generation digital signature solution was developed in 2022 by “AzInTelecom” LLC, a company within AZCON Holding. “SİMA İmza” allows users to access a wide range of public and private services quickly and securely. The business signature is offered with transparent pricing, with no hidden or additional fees beyond the subscription cost.

“SİMA İmza” solution for individual entrepreneurs:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oQRBHfFqI04

“SİMA İmza” solution for legal entities:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P_18Rmp-uQo&t=104s

Delegation of rights with “SİMA İmza”:

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/9K5FZ90sBpw