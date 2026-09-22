Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 22.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 44 currencies went up, while 2 currencies fell compared to September 21.

The official rate for $1 stood at 1,683,754 rials, while one euro was valued at 1,930,915 rials. On September 21, the euro was priced at 1,924,995 rials.

Currency Rial on September 22 Rial on September 21 1 US dollar USD 1,683,754 1,675,988 1 British pound GBP 2,251,160 2,244,642 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,049,770 2,036,893 1 Swedish króna SEK 171,075 170,492 1 Norwegian krone NOK 178,327 178,118 1 Danish krone DKK 258,281 257,500 1 Indian rupee INR 17,576 17,451 1 UAE Dirham AED 458,476 456,362 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5,457,934 5,436,464 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 607,677 604,439 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,069,122 1,068,151 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 214,604 213,637 1 Omani rial OMR 4,376,020 4,355,378 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,200,678 1,198,585 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 962,749 959,049 1 South African rand ZAR 103,647 103,115 1 Turkish lira TRY 34,500 34,354 1 Russian ruble RUB 20,022 19,905 1 Qatari riyal QAR 462,570 460,436 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 128,556 127,932 1 Syrian pound SYP 13,801 13,738 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,199,152 1,194,235 1 Saudi riyal SAR 449,001 446,930 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 4,478,069 4,457,415 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,319,108 1,313,552 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,372,360 1,364,179 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 50,931 50,669 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 802 798 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,097,984 1,090,178 1 Libyan dinar LYD 263,455 263,857 1 Chinese yuan CNY 251,412 250,236 100 Thai baht THB 5,061,203 5,031,766 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 412,880 410,339 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,224,586 1,208,064 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,374,829 2,363,876 1 euro EUR 1,930,915 1,924,995 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 375,788 374,158 1 Georgian lari GEL 647,917 645,179 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 94,181 94,369 1 Afghan afghani AFN 25,929 25,982 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 557,959 554,431 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 990,443 984,948 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,683,306 2,663,131 1 Tajik somoni TJS 182,511 181,353 1 Turkmen manat TMT 480,164 478,854 Venezuelan bolívar VES 1,985 1,977

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,930,915 rials and $1 costs 1,683,754.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,30-2,33 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,64-2,67 million rials.