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Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 22

Iran News 22 September 2026 10:13 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 22
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 22.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 44 currencies went up, while 2 currencies fell compared to September 21.

The official rate for $1 stood at 1,683,754 rials, while one euro was valued at 1,930,915 rials. On September 21, the euro was priced at 1,924,995 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 22

Rial on September 21

1 US dollar

USD

1,683,754

1,675,988

1 British pound

GBP

2,251,160

2,244,642

1 Swiss franc

CHF

2,049,770

2,036,893

1 Swedish króna

SEK

171,075

170,492

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

178,327

178,118

1 Danish krone

DKK

258,281

257,500

1 Indian rupee

INR

17,576

17,451

1 UAE Dirham

AED

458,476

456,362

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5,457,934

5,436,464

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

607,677

604,439

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1,069,122

1,068,151

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

214,604

213,637

1 Omani rial

OMR

4,376,020

4,355,378

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1,200,678

1,198,585

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

962,749

959,049

1 South African rand

ZAR

103,647

103,115

1 Turkish lira

TRY

34,500

34,354

1 Russian ruble

RUB

20,022

19,905

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

462,570

460,436

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

128,556

127,932

1 Syrian pound

SYP

13,801

13,738

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1,199,152

1,194,235

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

449,001

446,930

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

4,478,069

4,457,415

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,319,108

1,313,552

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,372,360

1,364,179

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

50,931

50,669

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

802

798

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

1,097,984

1,090,178

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

263,455

263,857

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

251,412

250,236

100 Thai baht

THB

5,061,203

5,031,766

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

412,880

410,339

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

1,224,586

1,208,064

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

2,374,829

2,363,876

1 euro

EUR

1,930,915

1,924,995

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

375,788

374,158

1 Georgian lari

GEL

647,917

645,179

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

94,181

94,369

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

25,929

25,982

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

557,959

554,431

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

990,443

984,948

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,683,306

2,663,131

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

182,511

181,353

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

480,164

478,854

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

1,985

1,977

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,930,915 rials and $1 costs 1,683,754.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,30-2,33 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,64-2,67 million rials.

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