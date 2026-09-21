Jeyhun Bayramov attends informal luncheon organized by the World Economic Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov attended an informal working luncheon of world economic leaders in New York, USA, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

This was reported in a post by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan on the social media platform X.

During the high-level working luncheon, organized by the World Economic Forum under the theme “A Cooperation Agenda in Uncooperative Times,” policymakers, business leaders, and experts from various fields gathered to discuss ways to address the global security challenges facing the world today and exchanged views.