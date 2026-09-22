Malicious use of AI creates serious challenges to effectiveness of counter-terrorism efforts - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Of particular concern is the use of modern technologies and new capabilities to expand the operational scope of terrorism, President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the 4th Baku Security Forum.

"The malicious use of digital tools, including artificial intelligence, facilitates the spread of radical ideas, expands the financial resources of terrorist networks and facilitates the recruitment of new supporters, creating serious challenges to the effectiveness of counter-terrorism efforts. Under these conditions, the fight against terrorism must not be limited to the efforts of individual countries, but should remain a key area of international cooperation and joint action.

To ensure security effectively, it is vital not only to combat existing threats and address their consequences, but also to identify risks in advance and prevent them in a timely manner. To this end, strengthening mutual trust among states, developing professional ties between security agencies, and enhancing the effectiveness of information exchange are of paramount importance. Experience shows that partnerships based on open and reliable dialogue enable more agile and effective responses to even the most complex security challenges," the head of state noted.