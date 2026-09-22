Kyrgyzstan, Citibank discuss expanding financial and banking cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov discussed prospects for expanding financial and banking cooperation with Citibank Managing Director Stephanie von Friedeburg in New York on September 21.

According to the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan, the meeting was held as part of President Sadyr Japarov’s working visit to the United States.

"During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for further developing financial and banking cooperation, including in the areas of international settlements, investment cooperation, and expanding Kyrgyz banks’ access to international financial infrastructure," the statement said.

The parties separately noted the experience of cooperation between Kyrgyz banks and Citibank in the financial sector’s access to international capital markets. In April 2026, state-owned Eldik Bank placed its debut Eurobonds worth $500 million, with Citigroup acting as one of the lead arrangers and bookrunners of the transaction.

The parties also discussed the possibility of establishing new correspondent banking relationships between Kyrgyzstan’s state-owned banks and Citibank, as well as the prospect of opening a branch of the US bank in the country.

Sadyr Japarov briefed Citibank representatives on major projects being implemented in Kyrgyzstan, including the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, the Kambar-Ata-1 hydropower project, the Asman eco-city, and the Ala-Too Resort mountain tourism cluster.

Citibank representatives confirmed their interest in establishing correspondent banking relationships with Kyrgyzstan’s state-owned banks in the near future and expressed their intention to consider opportunities for the bank to participate in projects being implemented in the country.