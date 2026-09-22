Azerbaijan's ADEX 2026 exhibition records 45 foreign delegations from 33 countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. A total of 45 foreign delegations from 33 countries have registered to date for participation in the ADEX 2026 exhibition to be held in Azerbaijan.

This was reflected in a report published on the exhibition’s official website.

According to the information, countries to be represented with delegates include the U.S., Belarus, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Great Britain, South Korea, Czech Republic, Afghanistan, Georgia, Jordan, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Malaysia, Morocco, Montenegro, Nigeria, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Russia, Serbia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Sudan, Northern Cyprus, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uganda, and Vietnam.

In addition, 14 countries—the U.S., Azerbaijan, Belarus, Great Britain, the Czech Republic, China, Israel, Italy, Pakistan, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Turkey, and Uzbekistan—will be represented by national pavilions at the exhibitions.

In total, more than 270 companies from 29 countries have confirmed their participation in the "ADEX" and Securex Caspian exhibitions. Alongside Azerbaijan, companies from the U.S., Germany, Belarus, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, Bulgaria, the UK, Brazil, South Korea, the Czech Republic, China, France, Spain, Italy, Lithuania, Hungary, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Turkey, Ukraine, and other countries will participate with stands at the exhibitions.

From 30 September to 2 October 2026, ADEX 2026 – the 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition – will take place at the Baku Expo Center. Modern military technologies and equipment, as well as the capabilities of Azerbaijan's defense industry complex, will be showcased at the exhibition, which is one of the major military-technological platforms in the Caucasus region.

The 15th International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety, and Rescue Equipment—"Securex Caspian"—will also be held at the Baku Expo Center during the same period.

Leading U.S. companies such as Northrop Grumman, SIG SAUER, Lockheed Martin, Vantor and Ondas will be represented at the exhibition for the first time. Rheinmetall and Rohde & Schwarz from Germany, as well as BAE Systems and other companies from the UK, will also make their debut. Türkiye, meanwhile, will be the most widely represented country at the exhibition.

Among the exhibition’s traditional international participants are Roketsan, Aselsan, Baykar, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and Havelsan from Türkiye; Leonardo from Italy; CSG from the Czech Republic; EDGE Group from the United Arab Emirates; and INDRA from Spain.

Türkiye’s Roketsan is the General Sponsor of ADEX, while the U.S. company Northrop Grumman is the Country Partner Sponsor.

One of the key new features of ADEX 2026 is that, for the first time, Pavilion 4 of the Baku Expo Center will be allocated to Azerbaijan’s national exhibition.