Uzbekistan, Iran sign agriculture cooperation protocol in Tashkent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Agriculture and Iran’s Ministry of Agriculture have signed a protocol aimed at strengthening long-term cooperation in the agricultural sector, following an Uzbek-Iranian agricultural business forum in Tashkent on Sept. 21.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan.

The discussions focused on taking agricultural cooperation between the two countries to a new level, developing existing ties on a systematic basis and identifying priority areas for future cooperation.

The two sides placed particular emphasis on preparing a long-term cooperation program, implementing mutually beneficial projects and expanding contacts between representatives of the two countries’ business communities.

Uzbekistan’s Agriculture Minister Ibrohim Abdurahmonov said the country attaches importance to expanding cooperation with Iranian businesses and is ready to provide support within its authority for their operations and new projects in Uzbekistan.

He also emphasized the importance of establishing regular and open dialogue between the business communities of the two countries.

Iranian Agriculture Minister Gholamreza Nouri said the business forum provides an important platform for representatives of the two countries to exchange experience, promote new initiatives and expand practical cooperation.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a protocol between the Uzbek and Iranian agriculture ministries. The sides also signed several cooperation agreements covering a range of areas.

The agreements are expected to provide a framework for developing longer-term agricultural ties, supporting joint projects and strengthening direct contacts between businesses and government institutions in Uzbekistan and Iran.