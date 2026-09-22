South Korea eyes broader cooperation with Turkmenistan beyond energy

Photo: The press office of the President of the Republic of Korea /Blue House

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. South Korea plans to expand cooperation with Turkmenistan beyond energy and industrial projects, President Lee Jae Myung said in a birthday message to Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on September 22, according to a press release published by the Turkmen government’s press service.

Lee recalled his first meeting with Berdimuhamedov during the Turkmen president’s recent visit to South Korea, saying the two leaders held an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral relations and ways to expand cooperation.

The South Korean president said the two sides agreed to broaden their partnership beyond energy and industrial projects to areas including shipbuilding, railway construction and urban development.

“I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts to achieve fruitful results that will contribute to the well-being of our peoples and serve the national interests of both countries,” Lee said.

Lee also expressed wishes for Berdimuhamedov’s good health and happiness and further prosperity for Turkmenistan. He asked Berdimuhamedov to convey his warm wishes and greetings to the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (Parliament) of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

For reference, South Korea and Turkmenistan have developed their economic partnership around energy, industrial projects and infrastructure. Korean companies have been involved in major projects in Turkmenistan, particularly in the gas and petrochemical sectors, while Ashgabat has increasingly sought Korean expertise and investment in transport, industry and urban development. The two countries are implementing 17 investment projects involving Korean businesses with a combined value of more than $12 billion, according to the Turkmen government. Major Korean companies involved include Daewoo Engineering & Construction, Koryo Shipbuilding Industry Technology and Korea Meditech.

The partnership gained a new dimension during President Serdar Berdimuhamedov’s state visit to South Korea on September 15-16, 2026. At talks with President Lee Jae Myung on September 15, the two sides discussed cooperation in energy and the chemical industry as well as railway transport, shipbuilding, logistics, artificial intelligence, water management and other areas. Seoul and Ashgabat also signed an investment protection agreement aimed at providing greater legal certainty for Korean companies operating in Turkmenistan, including in new-city construction, shipbuilding and gas, chemical and fertilizer projects. The two presidents additionally agreed to explore joint shipbuilding projects in Turkmenistan and expand cooperation in railway construction and new-town development.