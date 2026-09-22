Kazakhstan Temir Zholy to transport 163,000 tons of steel pipes from China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Kazakhstan’s KedenTransService, a subsidiary of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), plans to transport 163,000 tons of steel pipes from China in September-October 2026 as part of a multimodal logistics project, the company said.

The project involves organizing multimodal transportation of steel pipes from China by rail and road.

“The shipments are carried out by rail and road transport along two routes: imports to Kazakhstan and transit shipments to Turkmenistan. In September-October this year, the planned transportation volume will amount to 163,000 tons of steel pipes,” the company said.

The company noted that organizing the shipments requires strict compliance with special loading and securing procedures, as well as close coordination between rail and road transport.

In January-August 2026, the volume of freight transported across KTZ’s network reached 212.7 million tons. Domestic transportation amounted to 112.4 million tons, while exports increased by 6.8% to 61.5 million tons.

Earlier in September, KTZ Express, another subsidiary of KTZ, expanded the geography of international transportation by adding new Asian routes to Kazakhstan’s transport and logistics system. The company organized its first multimodal container shipment of chemical products from Japan’s Port of Kobe to Almaty.

The route, spanning approximately 6,000 kilometers, combines sea and rail transportation. From the Port of Kobe, the containers are transported by sea for about 1,620 kilometers to Lianyungang, China, where, following customs clearance, the cargo is transferred to rail and travels another approximately 4,400 kilometers to Almaty.

At the China-Kazakhstan border, the containers are transferred to rolling stock operating on Kazakhstan’s rail gauge at the Altynkol crossing, after which the shipment continues to its final destination in Almaty.