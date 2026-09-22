Azerbaijan’s stock market capitalization surpasses $2B in 1H2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. The stock market capitalization of listed companies in Azerbaijan was announced to reach 3.65 billion manat ($2.15 billion) in the first half of 2026 during the presentation of the “Q2 2026: Review of the Azerbaijani and Global Economy and Capital Markets” bulletin prepared by the Baku Stock Exchange for the second quarter of 2026, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

During the event, it was also announced that the first half of this year marked an important milestone for Azerbaijan’s stock market. During this period, the first ICT in the private sector and the second ICT in the history of the country’s capital market were carried out.

At the presentation, it was also revealed that the primary market turnover totaled 51.7 million manat ($30.4 million).

“The ICT showed that private companies have started using the capital market more actively as a source of financing. At the same time, the market remains highly concentrated. Financial sector companies accounted for 99% of the market capitalization of listed companies, while eight companies accounted for around 91% of the total market value. In the first half of 2026, secondary market turnover amounted to 8.8 million manat ($5.2 million), while primary market turnover stood at 51.7 million manat ($30.4 million). In June alone, secondary market turnover for International Bank of Azerbaijan and PASHA Bank amounted to 2 million manat ($1.2 million) and 0.6 million manat ($0.35 million), respectively,” the information said.