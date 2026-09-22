Uzbekistan eyes route for Polish goods to Afghanistan, Iraq markets

Photo: The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Uzbekistan and Poland are exploring the use of Uzbekistan as a logistics hub for delivering Polish products to markets in Afghanistan and Iraq during today's meeting.

This was reflected in the statement by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan.

The Polish delegation, led by Dariusz Jedlina, chairman of the Lublin Chamber of Commerce and Industry, included 14 entrepreneurs. The discussions covered 3D modeling and artificial intelligence, energy, construction, logistics, insurance, chemicals, real estate, nursery production and the manufacturing of biologically active supplements.

One of the key topics was the possibility of using Uzbekistan as a logistics hub for delivering Polish products to markets in Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as making more effective use of existing transport and logistics infrastructure.

The sides discussed ways to increase bilateral trade, launch investment projects and expand direct business ties between companies.

“The meeting provided an opportunity to identify practical areas for cooperation, including new logistics routes, investment projects and direct business partnerships,” the chamber said.

The sides agreed to continue cooperation by organizing B2B meetings between businesses and developing joint projects in areas of mutual interest.

Such cooperation could give Polish exporters an additional route to markets in Central and South Asia, while allowing Uzbekistan to strengthen its role as a regional transit and distribution hub. For Uzbekistan, increased cargo flows could support logistics, warehousing and related services, while Polish companies could gain access to Afghanistan and Iraq through established trade and transport networks in the region.