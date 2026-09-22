Tajikistan stresses strategic partnership with Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Tajikistan highlights its interest in further deepening strategic partnership and constructive cooperation with Turkmenistan in birthday greetings to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov today, according to a press release published by the Turkmen government’s press service.

Rahmon praised Turkmenistan’s progress and prosperity, noting that the country is pursuing a comprehensive policy aimed at creating a foundation for long-term growth and strengthening its international standing.

The Tajik president also noted the importance of measures contributing to the strengthening of Turkmenistan’s state independence, whose 35th anniversary is being marked this year.

“I highly value your constant attention to the issues of comprehensively strengthening relations of friendship and constructive cooperation, and deepening the strategic partnership between Tajikistan and Turkmenistan,” Rahmon said.

He stressed Tajikistan’s continued interest in joint efforts to further advance bilateral cooperation for the benefit of the two countries’ peoples.

Rahmon wished President Berdimuhamedov good health, happiness, energy and further success in implementing the aspirations of the Turkmen people.

For reference, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan established diplomatic relations in January 1993 and have since developed political and economic cooperation based on regular high-level contacts. The two countries describe their relationship as a strategic partnership, with cooperation covering political and diplomatic ties, trade and investment, transport, energy, science and education, and cultural and humanitarian exchanges. In 2026, both countries are marking the 35th anniversary of their state independence.

The anniversary has provided an additional focus for bilateral contacts this year. On September 21, an international scientific and practical conference titled “The 35th Anniversary of the Independence of Turkmenistan: New Horizons of Turkmen-Tajik Friendship and Deepened Strategic Partnership” was held in Dushanbe. The event was organized by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Tajikistan jointly with the Center for Strategic Studies under the President of Tajikistan. Participants discussed current and prospective cooperation in political and diplomatic, trade and economic, scientific and educational, cultural and humanitarian fields, as well as the role of bilateral dialogue in strengthening relations.

The conference also highlighted the broader regional dimension of the relationship, with participants discussing the contribution of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan to peace, stability and sustainable development in Central Asia.