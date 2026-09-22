Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan review preparations for Central Asia-Azerbaijan meeting

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan discussed preparations for the upcoming Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan during a phone call between Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov today.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

According to Uzbekistan’s presidential administration, the two leaders exchanged views on regional issues in the context of preparations for the upcoming meeting, as well as the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) summit to be held in Turkmenistan.

The call also focused on further developing Uzbek-Turkmen relations based on friendship, good-neighborliness and strategic partnership.

The presidents noted continued growth in bilateral trade and the implementation of cooperation projects in energy, transport and other key sectors. They also emphasized the importance of ensuring the effective operation of the Shavat-Dashoguz joint trade zone.

The two sides reviewed the broader regional agenda and the role of upcoming high-level meetings in strengthening cooperation among Central Asian states and Azerbaijan.

During the call, Mirziyoyev also congratulated Berdimuhamedov on his birthday and conveyed his greetings to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty.

Mirziyoyev also congratulated Berdimuhamedov and the people of Turkmenistan on the upcoming Independence Day.