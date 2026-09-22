Azerbaijan's ADEX 2026 to showcase kamikaze robots and new weapons - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Small arms, kamikaze and surveillance drones, kamikaze robots, ammunition, and artillery systems will be showcased at the ADEX 2026 exhibition in Azerbaijan, Head of the Apparatus of the Ministry of Defense Industry, Samir Aghababayev, said at a press conference dedicated to the ADEX and Securex Caspian exhibitions, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

"Azerbaijan's defense industry has not stood still over the years. There will be a number of new developments at the ADEX 2026 exhibition as well. Among the products on display, you will see small arms, kamikaze and surveillance drones, kamikaze robots, ammunition, and artillery systems. It will be possible to view the new technologies being presented at the exhibition firsthand," Aghababayev noted.

From September 30 to October 2, 2026, ADEX 2026 – the 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition – will take place at the Baku Expo Center. Modern military technologies and equipment, as well as the capabilities of Azerbaijan's defense industry complex, will be showcased at the exhibition, which is one of the major military-technological platforms in the Caucasus region.

The 15th International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety, and Rescue Equipment—Securex Caspian—will also be held at the Baku Expo Center during the same period.

A total of 45 foreign delegations from 33 countries have registered to date for participation in the exhibition.

Countries to be represented with delegates include the U.S., Belarus, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Great Britain, South Korea, Czech Republic, Afghanistan, Georgia, Jordan, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Malaysia, Morocco, Montenegro, Nigeria, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Russia, Serbia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Sudan, Northern Cyprus, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uganda, and Vietnam.

In addition, 14 countries—the U.S., Azerbaijan, Belarus, the UK, the Czech Republic, China, Israel, Italy, Pakistan, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan—will be represented by national pavilions at the exhibitions.

In total, more than 270 companies from 29 countries have confirmed their participation in the "ADEX" and Securex Caspian exhibitions. Alongside Azerbaijan, companies from the U.S., Germany, Belarus, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, Bulgaria, the UK, Brazil, South Korea, the Czech Republic, China, France, Spain, Italy, Lithuania, Hungary, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and other countries will participate with stands at the exhibitions.

One of the key new features of ADEX 2026 is that, for the first time, Pavilion 4 of the Baku Expo Center will be allocated to Azerbaijan’s national exhibition.