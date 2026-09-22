ADEX 2026 to allocate Baku Expo Center's 4th pavilion to national exposition for first time

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Pavilion 4 of the Baku Expo Center will be allocated to Azerbaijan’s national exposition for the first time at ADEX 2026 to showcase Azerbaijan's existing production capabilities, Head of the Apparatus of the Ministry of Defense Industry, Samir Aghababayev, said at a press conference dedicated to the ADEX and Securex Caspian exhibitions today, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that the primary objective of establishing the national pavilion is to present the strength, existing production capabilities, and technological potential of Azerbaijan's defense-industrial complex to an international audience in a more systematic manner within a unified exhibition framework.

"This format will serve to raise awareness of the activities of local entities and companies, strengthen connections among them, and foster new opportunities for cooperation with foreign partners. Here, state agencies and companies representing Azerbaijan's defense industry, technology, space industry, and engineering sectors will showcase their latest products and solutions in a single pavilion," the official explained.

According to him, in addition to supporting the exhibition, the Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan will be represented with a joint stand featuring its subordinate entities: the Azersilah Defense Industry Holding CJSC, the Defense Industry Research and Innovation Center Public Legal Entity, and the MIRAS Military-Industrial Company LLC.

"The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan will also participate in the exhibition with a separate stand to showcase its areas of activity and capabilities." The exhibition's expanding scale is also reflected in the exhibition area it encompasses. In addition to the indoor exhibition space at the Baku Expo Center, ADEX will also utilize the outdoor exhibition area. In the outdoor area, the Ministry of Defense, Azersilah Defense Industry Holding, VLand Systems LLC, Improtex, AZDEF, and Exclases Holdings Limited will participate with large-scale stands to showcase their latest technologies and solutions.

The ADEX 2026 exhibition will showcase naval vessels and naval systems, military uniforms and equipment, military laboratories, military educational institutions and organizations, export promotion enterprises, logistics services, medical supplies, engineering systems and facilities, defense and security consulting services, optoelectronic equipment and systems, unmanned systems, radiation, chemical, and biological defense assets, radio-electronic systems, and C4ISR technologies.

Additionally, the exhibition will feature equipment for weapons manufacturing, weapons and ammunition, means and technologies for weapon disposal, simulators and training systems, research institutes, aircraft and aviation systems, video surveillance systems and security alarms, armored combat vehicles, and other sectors.