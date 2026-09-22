Uzbekistan explores Egypt’s experience in developing desert areas

Photo: The Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Uzbekistan is exploring Egypt’s experience in developing desert areas and using groundwater resources, with a focus on modern irrigation technologies, well monitoring, and solar-powered water systems, following a meeting in Egypt on Sept. 19.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbek Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology, following the meeting with Egyptian Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Hani Sewilam and officials overseeing the “Mustakbal Misr” (Future of Egypt) project.

According to the Ministry, in the course of the meeting, the discussions focused on expanding practical cooperation in water management, improving the use of water resources in desert regions and introducing modern technologies.

Uzbek side noted that Egypt’s experience in developing desert territories, exploring groundwater, monitoring wells and deploying advanced irrigation technologies could be relevant to Uzbekistan’s desert regions.

“Egypt’s experience in groundwater exploration, well monitoring and the development of desert territories provides valuable opportunities for practical cooperation with Uzbekistan,” the Uzbek ministry said.

Moreover, the parties discussed the possibility of involving Egyptian companies in Uzbekistan-based projects related to groundwater exploration, well construction and the development of desert lands.

The talks included plans to establish practical cooperation between Egypt’s National Water Research Center and specialized Uzbek research institutions. The sides also considered studying groundwater levels, well yields, mineralization and energy consumption at existing wells.

Particular attention was given to Egypt’s experience in operating wells powered by solar energy and using modern irrigation systems, according to the ministry.

During the visit, the Uzbek delegation also examined cultivated areas developed in desert regions, central-pivot irrigation systems, and agricultural practices used to maintain crops.

The exchange is aimed at identifying technologies and approaches that could support more efficient water use and agricultural development in Uzbekistan’s arid regions.