G7 issues statement on Yemen, Red Sea, and Bab al-Mandeb Strait navigation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. The G7 foreign ministers and the High Representative of the European Union have issued a joint statement on the situation in Yemen.

The text of the statement was published by the European External Action Service (EEAS).

The statement was signed by the foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the U.S., together with the EU High Representative. The G7 warned that continued Houthi attacks threaten regional stability, global energy security, international trade and navigation in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

"We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union, consider that the situation in Yemen represents an unacceptable threat to regional stability and security, to global energy security as well as to navigational rights and freedoms, and maritime security in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandeb Strait," the statement says.

The G7 condemned the continued strikes carried out by the Houthis in Yemen and against Saudi Arabia, including attacks affecting civilians and civilian infrastructure, and expressed solidarity with the legitimate Government of Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

The ministers called on the Houthis to immediately cease all military actions, threats and attacks against civilian shipping and return to the political process. They also called on Iran to end its arming of and support for the Houthis, citing UN Security Council resolutions 1747, 2140 and 2216.

The G7 said the attacks risk further escalating the conflict, undermining international trade and contributing to global economic instability.

The ministers reiterated the need to ensure maritime safety and security and navigational rights and freedoms worldwide to prevent lasting disruptions to global supply chains, particularly flows of energy, fertilizer and food.

The G7 also reaffirmed its support for Yemen's unity, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and for UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg's efforts to achieve a negotiated, inclusive, Yemeni-led and Yemeni-owned political settlement.