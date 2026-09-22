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Today we have substantial reserve generating capacities - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics News 22 September 2026 14:04 (UTC +04:00)
Today we have substantial reserve generating capacities - President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Aysel Mammadli
Aysel Mammadli
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. We resolved all issues related to electricity and created a very robust potential. Today, our reserve generating capacities are quite substantial, said President Ilham Aliyev during a meeting dedicated to the State Program on the development of the mining and metallurgical industry.

“Certain volumes are also exported, but in the coming years, this export will become large-scale—especially considering that there is great concern and a shortage in global markets regarding energy resources, including electricity, fuel, and natural gas—all essential products that ensure energy security. In short, the global picture is right before our eyes,” the head of state added.

To note, on September 22, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev chaired a meeting dedicated to the “State Program on the Development of Mining (Metal Ores) and Metallurgical Industry in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027–2030.”

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