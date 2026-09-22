KazMunayGas' CASPI BITUM boosts road bitumen production by nearly 50%

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Kazakhstan’s CASPI BITUM, a subsidiary of KazMunayGas (KMG), produced 221,000 tons of road bitumen in January-August 2026, nearly 50% more than in the same period last year, KMG said.

The company increased product shipments to 220,000 tons from 147,000 tons a year earlier, representing growth of about 50%.

“The plant operates according to the principle of ‘produced - shipped’, without accumulating stocks in the warehouse,” KMG said.

In August, road shipments increased to 20,500 tons from 15,900 tons in August 2025, up 28.9%. The number of trucks used for shipments reached 677, an increase of 30.2%.

According to KMG, the key factor behind the increase was the introduction of an electronic queuing system, which raised the throughput capacity of the relevant section by 25%.

Rail shipments also increased by 71.7% to 43,700 tons. The number of loaded tank cars rose by 294 to 702.

“Positive dynamics are also recorded in the main transportation channel. Rail shipments increased by 71.7% to 43,700 tons, while the number of loaded tank cars rose from 408 to 702 units - an increase of 294 tank cars. Over the year, the share of rail transport in total shipments increased from 61.5% to 69.4%,” KMG said.

CASPI BITUM produces packaged bitumen. In 2026, independent inspection and certification company Bureau Veritas confirmed that bitumen produced in Aktau meets European Union quality requirements following laboratory tests in Antwerp, Belgium.

The company noted that the plant's products had previously received positive quality assessments from the Institute of Petrochemical and Refining Industries (INHP) in Ufa, Russia, and Société Générale de Surveillance (SGS) in Switzerland.