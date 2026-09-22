Bir launches “Biznesdə birlikdə” to drive digital growth for microentrepreneurs

Bir, the Caucasus’ first fully integrated e-commerce, banking and payments ecosystem, has launched the “Biznesdə birlikdə” (Together in Business) project to empower micro-entrepreneurship and drive an inclusive economy.

The program creates equal opportunities for microentrepreneurs requiring additional development support, accelerating their integration into the digital economy. To guarantee economic inclusivity, the program gives special priority to female and young entrepreneurs, alongside groups with limited access to business networks and resources, specifically families of fallen service members, individuals with disabilities, and retirees.

Offering vital benefits for both new startups and expanding ventures, the initiative provides preferential access to banking, payment, ecommerce, and digital services across the platforms united by the Bir ecosystem, such as Birbank, Birmarket, m10, and Milliön. It serves as a direct pathway for entrepreneurs to turn an ambitious idea into a real business, and an operating business into sustainable income.

Participants receive targeted, comprehensive support encompassing educational training, preferential products and services, sales acceleration, banking support, alongside business development for expanded market access.

Entrepreneurs benefiting from these privileges are expected to join the Birmarket platform. This integration unlocks direct access to a vast customer base, empowering them to aggressively scale their digital sales.

Programme terms, available benefits, eligibility criteria and registration link: https://bir.az/az/biznesde-birlikde

Bir is the first fully integrated banking, payments and e-commerce ecosystem of the Caucasus, redefining how people and businesses interact with daily services in Azerbaijan. Launched in 2025 to unite the country’s leading brands, including Birbank, Birmarket e-commerce platform, Milliön payment terminals, and m10 e-wallet app, the Bir ecosystem reaches over 5 million users. Through its extensive ecosystem and strategic partnerships with Trendyol marketplace and BakiKart transportation payment solution, Bir is building the foundation for Azerbaijan’s first and largest digital ecosystem for consumers and businesses.

For more information, visit: bir.az