Kassym-Jomart Tokayev approves composition of People's Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree approving the composition of the Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi (People’s Council) on September 22, 2026, according to the presidential press service.

The council comprises 126 representatives of public councils and associations, maslikhats, ethnic and cultural organizations, trade unions, business, science, education, culture, sports and media, as well as public figures, veterans of the diplomatic service and representatives of the non-governmental sector from various regions of Kazakhstan.

In January 2026, Tokayev proposed establishing the People's Council. Its creation is provided for by Kazakhstan's new Constitution, which entered into force on July 1, 2026.

According to Akorda, the People's Council is the supreme constitutional consultative body representing the interests of the people of Kazakhstan.

Its main purpose is to ensure representation of the interests of the people in public administration through consultative participation in the formulation and implementation of state policy.

The council is tasked with organizing nationwide dialogue on key areas of domestic policy, strengthening public accord, national unity and solidarity, and promoting the fundamental principles of Kazakhstan and nationwide values.

The People's Council is authorized to develop proposals and recommendations on domestic policy, submit draft laws to the Kurultai of Kazakhstan and initiate a nationwide referendum. It will also cooperate with government bodies, organizations, civil society institutions and international organizations, organize public consultations, hearings and other platforms for nationwide dialogue, and participate in public awareness activities.

The President of Kazakhstan approves the composition of the People's Council and forms its Secretariat, appointing its head. The President may also participate in the council's sessions and put forward proposals and initiatives concerning its activities, as well as other issues of Kazakhstan's domestic and foreign policy.