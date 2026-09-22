Uzbekistan, China’s Yingyou Xinlichen sign textile investment deal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Uzbekistan’s Tashkent district and China’s Yingyou Xinlichen Textile Technology have signed a memorandum to cooperate on textile production, technology transfer, and investment projects on Sept. 18.

This was reflected in the statement by the Tashkent regional administration, following a visit by Governor Sardorbek Ergashev to Lianyungang, China, where he held a series of meetings focused on attracting new investment and introducing modern technologies in the district.

According to the Regional Administration, in the course of the meeting, the sides discussed Lianyungang’s economic and industrial potential, advanced manufacturing practices, and opportunities to apply modern technologies in Tashkent district.

Under the memorandum, the parties plan to introduce modern textile technologies, establish production facilities, implement investment projects and expand the exchange of expertise.

“The agreement with Yingyou Xinlichen Textile Technology creates opportunities to introduce modern textile technologies and develop new production facilities in Tashkent district,” the district administration said.

During the meetings, the Uzbek side also presented the district’s investment potential, existing industrial infrastructure and conditions created for foreign investors.

The agreements are expected to support the launch of new manufacturing facilities, create additional jobs and increase the use of modern technologies in the textile industry in Tashkent district.

Yingyou Xinlichen Textile Technology is a Chinese company specializing in textile production and related technologies. The planned cooperation with Tashkent district is expected to facilitate the introduction of the company’s technological and production expertise, while supporting the development of new textile manufacturing capacity in the region.