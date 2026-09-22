Iran reports improvement of truck handling on border with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance and Director General of the Customs Administration of Iran, Foroud Asgari, said that the handling of trucks on the border with Azerbaijan has improved, according to Iran's Customs Administration.

"Recently, following discussions with Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Armenia, the number of trucks accepted for product exports has increased. Furthermore, as a result of consultations by joint commissions, the number of trucks crossing the borders for export purposes is expected to rise even further," he noted.

Asgari pointed out that the daily intake of trucks at the border with Türkiye has increased from 200 to 400, while the number at the border with Armenia has risen from 200 to 300 per day.

The customs official added that at certain customs points and ports, trucks are facing waiting times of 10 to 15 days. Efforts are underway—supported by relevant agencies and through consultations with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs—to reduce this waiting period to less than 10 days.

Amid the ongoing conflict between the U.S. and Iran regarding the Strait of Hormuz, Iran is expanding trade relations with various countries to safeguard its trade. The steps Iran has taken to increase the intake of trucks at various border crossings can be viewed as part of its efforts to diversify foreign trade routes and strengthen logistics capabilities.