4th Security Forum gets underway in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. The 4th Baku Security Forum has commenced, organized by the State Security Service (SSS) of Azerbaijan, featuring the participation of heads and high-level representatives from international organizations and special service agencies of more than 100 countries.

The forum is dedicated to the theme "New Challenges in the Global Security Architecture and the Formation of Effective Counter-Terrorism Cooperation Mechanisms."

Following the opening of the event, an address by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to the forum participants was read out.

Speaking at the event, the Chief of the State Security Service, Colonel-General Ali Naghiyev, expressed his pleasure in once again welcoming the participants to Baku for the forum—an initiative launched by the head of state that has seen its scope expand year by year.

During the initial discussions, it was emphasized that the international forum held in Baku serves as a vital platform for dialogue among special service and security agencies. The participation of nearly 600 high-level representatives demonstrates the expanding geographical scope of the ongoing dialogue regarding global threats—initiated in 2023 within the framework of the Forum—and creates extensive opportunities for comparing national experiences, fostering professional connections, and seeking joint solutions. The broad participation of heads of partner institutions demonstrates confidence in the Baku platform and enhances the prospects of translating discussions into practical cooperation.

At the event, it was also noted that the forum is significant for fostering cooperation—despite differing political approaches—and for maintaining communication channels to address common threats. The international security system is transforming, with rising instances of terrorism, transnational crime, illegal migration, drug trafficking, and cybercrime. Combating these cross-border challenges in isolation is impossible; therefore, reliable partnerships are essential. Security extends beyond mere border protection; energy, transport, banking, water resources, communications, and the information sphere are vital components of the resilience of state services.

At the same time, attention was drawn to the intensifying global competition for cyber capabilities, artificial intelligence, and space systems. Military spending and conflicts significantly impact regional processes as well as energy and food security, creating fertile ground for terrorism. Crises in any region of the world can rapidly escalate into global threats. At the Baku Security Forum, the assessment of risks and threats in their interrelationship serves to ensure that countries are better prepared.

Will be updated