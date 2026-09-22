Azerbaijan plans domestic pellet production under Dashkasan project - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Domestic pellet production capacity will be created as part of the Dashkasan iron ore project, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said at a meeting chaired by President Ilham Aliyev dedicated to the State Program on the development of the mining and metallurgical industry.

According to the minister, the project is planned to be implemented in stages.

“Here, a local iron ore mine, beneficiation, and pellet production facilities will be established. At the same time, a hot briquetted iron plant is planned to be created. One of the main objectives is to use the produced iron as raw material at metallurgical enterprises within the country. At the same time, our export opportunities will also expand. Thus, a local industrial chain will be formed, from iron ore to subsequent processing stages,” he said.

Jabbarov stressed that SOCAR should provide the necessary gas infrastructure for the Dashkasan iron ore project and the related cluster.

“AzerGold will develop the Dashkasan iron ore, gold, copper and other projects. The Azerbaijan Investment Holding will be involved in aluminum and other metallurgical projects through its portfolio companies. The private sector's main role will be to invest in new production and processing capacity,” the minister said.

Moreover, Jabbarov noted that the main objective in aluminum is to expand the existing production chain and move toward higher-value-added products.

“During the period covered by the program, the annual capacity of the Electrolysis Plant is planned to increase from 50,000 tons to 100,000 tons, while rolled product production is expected to rise from 20,000 tons to 50,000 tons. In addition, the establishment of a calcination and anode baking plant and the production of carbon anode blocks are planned.

“Studies of the Zaylik alunite deposits will continue. The objective is to determine the economic potential of an additional raw material base. Here, we primarily rely on the development of modern technologies. As a result, exports of Azeraluminium are expected to increase from 252 million manat ($148 million) in 2025 to 510 million manat ($299 million) in 2030,” he said.

The minister added that an increase in the extraction and production of copper, gold and silver is planned.

“Copper production will be significantly increased. Gold production will be expanded through both existing and new projects. As a result, total exports of copper, gold and silver are expected to increase from 600 million manat ($352 million) in 2025 to 1.6 billion manat ($941 million) in 2030. I should note that this figure is a forecast calculated based on average global prices in 2025,” Jabbarov added.