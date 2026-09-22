Azerbaijan inks contract for 250 MWh Battery Energy Storage System Project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. YEO Technology, based in Türkiye, and Azerenerji CJSC, the energy grid operator of Azerbaijan have inked a contract for a new Battery Energy Storage System Project.

YEO Technology said that the document was signed for the financing-inclusive turnkey installation of a 250 MWh Battery Energy Storage System, with a total contract value of USD 58,600,000.



Reportedly, the financing of the project, to be carried out under the scope of EPC-F (Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Financing), will be provided by local banks with a total repayment period of four years.



“Following the two systems with a total capacity of 500 MWh, for which contracts were signed in 2025 and which were commissioned in the second quarter of 2026, this project will further contribute to Azerbaijan’s energy storage capacity,” said YEO Technology.



The company noted that within the scope of the project, the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of the battery, PCS, BMS and EMS systems, as well as the high-voltage transformer substation and grid integration, will be carried out.



“Construction works will commence promptly, and the entire system will be commissioned within one year. The batteries to be used in the project will be manufactured by REAP Battery, a group company of ours,” said YEO Technology.

In August 2026, YEO Technology and Azerenerji signed a $9.54 million turnkey contract for the installation of a 40 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Under the contract, YEO Technology will undertake the engineering, procurement, installation and commissioning of the energy storage system, as well as related grid works and integration of the system with an existing solar power plant.

Azerenerji had previously signed a $90.5 million contract with YEO Technology for BESS facilities in Absheron and Agdash, with a combined capacity of 250 MW and energy storage capacity of 500 MWh. The systems were built by ReapG, a company established through a partnership between YEO Technology’s subsidiary Reap Battery and China-based Great Power, a Tier 1 battery manufacturer.