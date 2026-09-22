Uzbekistan, China's ATMB set framework for joint air navigation projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Uzbekistan’s “Uzavionavigation” Center and China’s Air Traffic Management Bureau of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (ATMB) signed a memorandum of cooperation on Sept. 22 at the ATMB headquarters in Beijing, establishing the first formal agreement between the two countries’ air navigation service providers.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan.

The memorandum is designed to strengthen cooperation in air traffic management and create a framework for joint initiatives in the aviation sector, according to the Uzbek side. The agreement covers several areas, including air traffic organization and management, communications, navigation and surveillance (CNS) technologies, digitalization, professional training and the exchange of technical expertise.

“The signing of this memorandum marks an important step toward establishing systematic cooperation between the air navigation services of Uzbekistan and China and creates opportunities for the implementation of joint initiatives,” the Uzbek side said.

The two parties will also exchange experience and information on modern approaches to air navigation and the application of new technologies in the sector.

Digitalization is expected to be one of the key areas of cooperation, as air navigation systems increasingly rely on integrated communications, navigation and surveillance technologies to improve the efficiency and reliability of air traffic management.

The memorandum also provides for cooperation in personnel training and professional development, allowing specialists from Uzbekistan and China to exchange knowledge and practical experience.

The agreement comes as Uzbekistan continues to develop its aviation and transport infrastructure and strengthen international connectivity. Cooperation with Chinese aviation authorities could support the introduction of modern air navigation practices and technologies while creating additional opportunities for technical cooperation between the two countries.

The memorandum provides an institutional basis for further engagement between “Uzavionavigation” and ATMB and is expected to support the development of practical projects and long-term cooperation in air navigation.