Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss military co-op and regional security (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. On September 22, the First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, met with the Head of the International Joint Strategic Command of the General Staff of the Republic of Türkiye, Colonel General Sebahattin Kılınç, who was visiting Azerbaijan.

This was announced by the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Welcoming the delegation, Colonel General Karim Valiyev stated that relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye are founded on the principles of historical friendship, brotherhood, and strategic partnership.

The sides noted that joint military exercises involving servicemen from both countries make a significant contribution to enhancing the professional training of personnel, expanding the exchange of experience, and further strengthening cooperation between the two armed forces.

The meeting also featured a detailed exchange of views on military and military education issues, military-technical cooperation, regional security, and a number of other issues of common interest.