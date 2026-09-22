Uzbekistan plans nearly 5,000 km of power lines by 2030

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Uzbekistan plans to build 16 new substations and nearly 5,000 kilometers of power transmission lines by 2030, was noted today during the meeting attended by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

The plan includes nine new 220-kilovolt substations and seven 500-kilovolt substations, which are expected to increase electricity transmission capacity and strengthen power exchanges between regions.

Several strategically important 500-kilovolt transmission lines and substations are scheduled to enter service between 2027 and 2029. The presentation reviewed the progress of their construction, financing arrangements and measures to address delays.

Mirziyoyev emphasized the need to develop major transmission networks and substations in advance of the expansion of generation capacity, ensuring that electricity from new power plants can reach consumers.

The authorities also discussed plans to develop energy infrastructure for Uzbekistan’s digital economy by leveraging Karakalpakstan’s potential for renewable energy generation.

One proposal calls for connecting planned wind power plants in Karakalpakstan with 1 GW of data center capacity through a new 220-kilovolt substation and transmission lines.

The proposed infrastructure would allow new data centers to be integrated into the national power system while supporting the attraction of high-tech investment and more efficient use of Karakalpakstan’s renewable energy potential.

The initiative links the expansion of renewable generation with growing electricity demand from the digital economy, including large-scale data centers.