Kazakhstan appoints Yerzhan Yertaev as vice minister of energy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Yerzhan Yertaev was appointed vice minister of energy of Kazakhstan today by a government resolution, the press service of the Kazakh government said.

Yertaev was born in 1985 in Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar region. He graduated from Innovative Eurasian University and Anhalt University of Applied Sciences in Germany.

He began his career in 2009 as an electromechanic at a private company.

From 2009 to 2013, Yertaev worked as a leading and chief specialist in the energy department of the Pavlodar region’s Energy and Housing and Utilities Department.

From 2013 to 2014, he served as chief expert and head of a department at the Committee for State Energy Supervision and Control of the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies.

From 2015 to 2018, Yertaev headed territorial departments of the Ministry of Energy in the Akmola and Karaganda regions.

From 2018 to 2020, he served as Deputy Chairman of a committee at the Ministry of Energy.

In 2020-2021, Yertaev headed the Energy and Housing and Utilities Department of Pavlodar region.

From 2021 to 2022, he was Head of the Office of the Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Energy.

From 2022 to 2023, he served as General Director of the Bulat Nurzhanov Ekibastuz GRES-1 power plant.

From 2023 to 2024, Yertaev was Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Atomic and Energy Supervision and Control of the Ministry of Energy.

Since July 2024, he has served as Chairman of the Committee for State Energy Supervision and Control of the Ministry of Energy.