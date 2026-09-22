Uzbekistan's Andijan Airport handles Boeing 777 cargo flight for first time

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Andijan International Airport has received a Boeing 777-300F cargo aircraft operated by Challenge Air Cargo for the first time on Sept. 21, bringing 150 head of breeding cattle weighing a combined 82.5 tons from Liege, Belgium.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekistan Airports.

According to the information, the aircraft landed in Andijan at 6:05 a.m. local time on September 21. Airport specialists, together with relevant services, organized the unloading of the animals, veterinary inspections, and their transfer to specialized vehicles. The operations were carried out in line with veterinary and biological safety requirements.

The arrival marked the second new type of large cargo aircraft received by Andijan airport in the past two months. On August 4, the airport received a Boeing 747-400F operated by Challenge Air Cargo for the first time. That flight also arrived from Liege, carrying 160 head of breeding cattle weighing 83.3 tons.

Together, the two flights delivered 310 head of breeding cattle weighing 165.8 tons to Uzbekistan.

A local entrepreneur plans to import about 1,000 head of breeding cattle to Uzbekistan by the end of the year. Further cargo flights are expected to be operated by Air Atlanta and Challenge Air Cargo.

The airport's ability to handle modern wide-body cargo aircraft follows the large-scale reconstruction of the Andijan airport airfield complex, completed in March 2025. The project included the full renovation of the runway, taxiways, apron, and aircraft parking areas.