Azerbaijan backs Georgia’s territorial integrity, rejects Tskhinvali vote - MFA

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan reaffirmed its support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and did not recognize the so-called “presidential elections” held in the Tskhinvali region of Georgia.

This was stated in a statement by the Azerbaijani MFA regarding the so-called “presidential elections” held in the Tskhinvali region of Georgia.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan reaffirms its support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and does not recognize the so-called “Presidential elections” held in the Tskhinvali region of Georgia and their results," the statement reads.

On September 18, so-called “presidential elections” were held in the Tskhinvali region ("South Ossetia").

According to the official final results, Marat Kambolov was declared the winner of the so-called “presidential elections.”