Kyrgyzstan seeks to expand economic and investment cooperation with US

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Kyrgyzstan is interested in further expanding economic and investment cooperation with the US, as well as implementing joint infrastructure projects.

According to the press service of the Kyrgyz president, President Sadyr Japarov said this during a meeting with U.S. Special Envoy for Global Partnerships Ambassador Paolo Zampolli, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade William Kimmitt, US Export-Import Bank Chairman John Jovanovic and representatives of US-based Wabtec in New York.

"The head of state noted Kyrgyzstan's interest in further expanding mutually beneficial economic and investment cooperation with the United States, as well as implementing joint infrastructure projects," the statement said.

During the meeting, Japarov emphasized Kyrgyzstan's interest in further developing mutually beneficial economic and investment cooperation with the United States, as well as implementing joint infrastructure projects.

The parties paid particular attention to the development of Kyrgyzstan's transport infrastructure, including the expansion of its railway network.

Japarov emphasized the strategic importance of developing railway infrastructure for the country, noting that construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway is expected to be completed by 2030.

According to him, the implementation of the project will increase freight transportation volumes and require corresponding strengthening of railway infrastructure and traction rolling stock.

The parties also discussed prospects for further cooperation in infrastructure and other areas of economic and investment engagement.

Paolo Zampolli highlighted the importance of the agreements reached, noting that their implementation could open a new stage in Kyrgyz-US economic cooperation and create a basis for new joint projects.

The parties reaffirmed their readiness to continue efforts to expand economic and investment cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the United States.