U.S., Iran hold constructive round of consultations - Steve Witkoff

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said that the consultations with the Iranian side held in New York on September 22 through the mediation of third parties had concluded successfully.

Steve Witkoff wrote this on his X page.

According to him, a lengthy round of talks with the Iranian delegation was held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, with mediators shuttling between the sides throughout the day.

“They successfully completed a round of discussions that we hope will prove constructive and promising,” he added.

He also said that the mediators would continue their work.