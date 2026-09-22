Azerbaijan, Czech Republic FM's hold political consultations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Political consultations were held in Baku on September 22 between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s Press Service Department stated in a report.

According to the information, the Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, while the Czech delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of the Czech Republic Maria Chatardova.

During the consultations, the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic were reviewed, and an exchange of views was held on the cooperation agenda in the political, economic, humanitarian and other fields.

In addition, existing plans to expand the legal framework between the two countries were reviewed. The sides focused on cooperation on international platforms, the development of cooperation within various international organizations, as well as issues related to mutual support for candidacies.

The sides also exchanged views on current issues on the regional and international agenda. In this context, the Azerbaijani side provided its counterpart with detailed information on the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the steps being taken to ensure lasting peace, as well as on large-scale reconstruction and restoration efforts being carried out in the territories liberated from occupation.

During the meeting, the importance of further developing Azerbaijan-Czech relations based on mutual interests and trust, as well as continuing political dialogue and regular contacts, was emphasized.